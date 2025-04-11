City creates two new funds as part of stormwater utility setup

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Moe
"- Police Chief Cord Wood announced the department lost an officer in training, but has several others going through the process. He also said the department’s K-9 drug detection dog, Tucker, is retiring after 10 years of service."
What does "lost an officer in training" mean?
Quit, washed out, died, etc.?
CubFan
I was wondering the same thing!