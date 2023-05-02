James Michael LaRocca 1966 - 2025

James Michael LaRocca, a man who left a legacy in the McMinnville community, passed away peacefully in his long-time home on April 14, 2025, after bravely battling Multiple Sclerosis for over 25 years.

James was born August 3, 1966, in Rochester, New York, to Gerald LaRocca and Theresa Toto. He was raised, along with his sister, Regina LaRocca, in a hearty Italian New Yorker family culture – which anyone who knew him could attest to.

His family ended up in the Pacific Northwest, where James and Regina grew up hiking, swimming, and enjoying the beauty of Oregon. James graduated from Hillsboro High School and then earned his bachelor’s of Music from University of North Texas. In 1999, James and his high-school-sweetheart, Sunday Kessler, moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they raised their two children, Camille and Julian LaRocca. He spent his professional career teaching guitar, composing music, and working as a sales representative for Sysco Foods. James was well-integrated into the McMinnville community and developed many relationships with the local restaurants and businesses.

James’ passion was all things music, and he has composed and published five albums: A Different Road, Enbrightened Borders, The Wishing Well, The Awakening, and The Never Ending. When James’ Multiple Sclerosis developed to the point where he could no longer play the guitar, he continued to compose music and collaborate with other artists and musicians to bring his music to the world. He touched the lives of many with his talent, teaching, and his humorous, bright personality.

James is survived by his mother, Theresa Toto; his sister, Regina LaRocca; his children, Camille and Julian LaRocca; and his three grandchildren. James’ memory will be forever treasured by those who knew him and loved him: he will be remembered as an incredibly courageous man with a strong unwillingness to give up.