John Frank Pearson V 1987 - 2021

John Pearson, deeply loved son of Becky and Jay Pearson of McMinnville, Oregon, and beloved brother of Zak Pearson of Chicago, was born March 27, 1987, in McMinnville, and passed away unexpectedly April 19, 2021, at home in McMinnville.

Growing up in McMinnville, John enjoyed family camping trips to national and state parks, skiing, river rafting and fishing lakes and streams. Marion Lake above the North Santiam River Gorge and the lakes and streams along the Cascade Lakes Highway near Bend were particular favorites of his. John was always in search of the unexplored and spent much of his time seeking out new adventures along the less traveled trails in Washington, Oregon and the wilderness throughout the Southwest.

John grew up playing baseball, soccer and basketball through the McMinnville Parks and Recreation Department and graduated from McMinnville High School in 2005, where he was an outstanding athlete. He went on to play college football at the University of Redlands in Southern California. After college, John took his athletic talents to the world of extreme sports, where he learned to rock climb, snowboard and, for a brief period, rode bulls and participated in a professional bull riding training camp in Pasco, Washington. The bull riding adventures ended, much to his parent’s quiet relief, in 2015, when John accepted a job in the financial industry and moved to Seattle, Washington.

Throughout his life, John loved to read and write, and during the years he was working as a successful financial consultant, he grew to become an extensive reader of Greek history and mythology. Eventually, this passion and the love of writing led John to move back to McMinnville in March of 2020 to focus on completing his bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts with an emphasis in the Humanities from the Harvard University Extension School. He was scheduled to graduate in December.

We miss John’s big presence; we miss his voice; we miss playing catch in the backyard; we miss laughing about the bad movies we watched together. John had a big heart and a quiet kindness that touched many. He is deeply missed. A celebration and remembrance of John will be held for family and friends in the future. For those who wish, donations dedicated in John’s name can be made to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 301, McMinnville OR 97128, or online at https://machabitat.org/donate/. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.