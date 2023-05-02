John Edward (Ed) Reinhardt 1929 - 2023

On the morning of October 4, 2023, just two days short of his 94th birthday, John Edward (Ed) Reinhardt received his sweet release from this world to head Heavenward into the presence of his Savior and a grand reunion with his sweetheart, Marilyn May.

Born October 6, 1929, into a farming family of Russian-German immigrants, George and Molly Reinhardt, “Fast Eddie” was the youngest of 12 children. He grew up in Lexington, Nebraska, and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in his teen years. It was there that he met, fell in love with and married his lifelong sweetheart, Marilyn May. Together they raised six children, spending 15 years in Southern California where he was the "youngest" Chief Grain Inspector for the Los Angeles Grain Exchange. In November of 1967, Ed moved the family to McMinnville, Oregon, where he and his best friend started and built a successful company, Reinhardt Plumbing, in neighboring Newberg, Oregon.

He was a founding member of Community Christian Church, now Northwest Christian Church-McMinnville Campus, where he was deeply appreciated, dearly loved, and remained actively involved until his passing. On entering Heaven, I’m sure he was greeted with these words from Matthew 25:21: "Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

He was a wonderful father, always working hard to provide for his family. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking and cheering for his favorite teams.

All six of his children survive him: Peggy Ellen Hall, Barbara Jean Rowe (Steven Scharf), Scott Edward Reinhardt (Patty Bufford), John Eric Reinhardt (Loree Reinhardt), Lynette Reinhardt and Forrest D. Reinhardt (Susie Reinhardt); as well as nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Please join us as we gather to celebrate and share memories of Ed at noon Saturday, November 18, at Northwest Christian Church, 2831 N.E. Newby St., McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.