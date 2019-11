Joel Jackson 1982 - 2019

The memorial service for Joel Jackson will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Santiam Correctional Institute, 4008 Aumsville Hwy S.E. Donations in Joel's name may be made to OHSU Cancer Research, Doernbecher’s, Shriners Cancer Research or a charity of choice.