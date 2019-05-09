Jodi Lynn (Olson) Myers - 1975 - 2019

Jodi Lynn (Olson) Myers received her angel wings and joined her mom in Heaven on May 9, 2019. She passed away peacefully, with her loved ones by her side, due to liver and kidney failure. She will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Hope and Luke Myers; her step-father, Gary Lampella; her brother, John Olson (Jennifer); her sister, Dana Mehlhoff (JT); her ‘lil sis,’ Rachelle Rae-Jean (Caleb); her half-brother, John Olson; her boyfriend, Jeremy Spires; seven nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mom, Cynthia (Dunn) Lampella.

Jodi was born in 1975 in Danville, Indiana, and raised in McMinnville, Oregon. She attended Newby Elementary, Patton Middle School and McMinnville High School, graduating in 1993.

Jodi was a real estate office manager until she married and chose to stay at home with her two children, Hope and Luke. Her passions included, first and foremost, her children – Jodi always made sure there was laughter in their lives. She was a doting aunt whose home was a place her nieces and nephews wanted to be. She was a remarkably talented cook and baker, and her decorating skills at Christmas left everyone feeling nostalgic and full of joy. In recent years, she discovered her green thumb and spent countless hours gardening.

Jodi will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her contagious laugh, her boldness, her witty sarcasm, and her deep love for others. Rest in eternal peace, JoJo!

Please join us for a celebration of Jodi’s life from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, Oregon.