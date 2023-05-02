Joan Tofson 1945 - 2024

Joan Grace Tofson, aged 79, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2024. Born April 13, 1945, in Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the beloved daughter of Jim and Laura Youderian. In 1995, Joan and her husband relocated to McMinnville, Oregon, where they built a life together filled with love and companionship.



Joan had a profound affection for animals, a passion that was evident in her care for her pets, including cats, dogs, and a cherished bird that accompanied her daily. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her family, touching the lives of many who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Henry Tofson; and her cherished grandchildren, Ashley Lucero, Krissy Coleman, and Christian Tofson. Joan's legacy of love and kindness will be fondly remembered by her family and friends.



Her life was a testament to the joy of simple pleasures and the deep bonds of family. Joan Grace Tofson will be dearly missed and forever remembered.