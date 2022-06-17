Jim Ragsdale - 98th Birthday

Long-time McMinnville resident, Jim Ragsdale, will be celebrating his 98th birthday on July 2! Jim owned The Shoe Horn on Third Street in the 1980s and '90s and was very active in the Downtown Association, the Noon Kiwanis Club, the Methodist Church, and is a proud veteran, serving in Patton's Third Army in WWII. He still tells the worst Dad jokes, takes his scotch neat, and walks a mile every day. He currently resides at Brookdale Town Center. His wife Anita, passed in 2019, but they enjoyed almost 72 years together. Happy Birthday, Papa, We love you!