Jessie (Ault) Clements 1933 - 2020

Jessie Clements passed away peacefully, with her loving son at her side, on January 17, 2020, in Auburn, Washington. She was born the third of four children to Herschel and Velma (Colwell) Ault on December 24, 1933, in Walla Walla, Washington. The Ault family moved several times during the Depression and WWII, eventually settling in Willamina, Oregon, where Jessie graduated from high school.

Jessie moved to Seattle and worked as an elevator operator in the Washington Athletic Club, where she met her future husband, David Clements. They married in 1955 and their son, Garry David, was born in 1958. She later studied education at the Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, then lived and worked for several years in Idaho and California as a teacher and social worker. Later, she returned to Willamina, where she worked at the mill and cared for her mother. Jessie took her mother on road trips to many states to visit family and friends, and they eventually moved to Washington to be closer to her son.

Taking after her parents, Jessie was passionate about politics and workers’ rights. While living and teaching in San Francisco, Jessie and her mother walked five miles in a march protesting the Vietnam War. A proud Democrat, she was happy to share her opinion, and would debate politics, long, loud and happily, with her siblings, Margaret and Garry, and was an active volunteer in causes she supported.

Jessie shared her loves with family and friends. Along with classic movies and stars of the Silver Screen, she adored opera – the music, the exciting lives of the composers and its effectivity in awakening sleeping children. She was a voracious game player and loved time playing Scrabble and cards, especially Crazy Rummy. Time spent picnicking and swimming at Mill Creek and at the beach, especially Fogarty Creek, was a favorite for her and her family. Jessie was decades ahead of the mainstream regarding organic gardening and foods without additives, and she very much enjoyed chocolate.

Jessie was preceded in death by her siblings, Erwin, Margaret Miller and Garry. She is survived by her son, Garry David of Maple Valley, Washington; a granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; and four nieces.

In honor of Jessie's wishes, no memorial service will be held. Remembrances may be made to the charity of one’s choice.