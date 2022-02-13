Jerry Sherraden 1925 - 2022

Jerry Sherraden, age 97, went peacefully to be with Jesus on February 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. The third of six children, Jerry was born January 3, 1925, in Melvin, Iowa, to Minze and Celia Dykstra. She was the last surviving member of her family.

Jerry married Ken Sherraden in 1945. They had two daughters, Judy and Lorie. In 1966, they moved to Oregon, where they purchased a hazelnut orchard. After retiring, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon.

Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and five siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Judy Boersma (and

John) of Redmond, Oregon, and Lorie Atkinson (and Jerry) of McMinnville; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Jerry will be remembered for loving her family and friends. She loved the Lord and she loved flowers.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Rd.,

McMinnville, Oregon.