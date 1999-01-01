Jerry Lee King 1937 - 2021

Born in Eagar, Arizona, to Lena Mae Martin and Jerry Burnette King, Jerry King and his family moved to California, where he grew up. Jerry married his first wife, Ethel Augayo, and moved to Oregon in the '70s with his wife and children, Debbie, Tyla and Michele.

In the mid-'70s he began a boat shop business named Crown Custom Fiberglass out of Grand Ronde, Oregon, with his dad and brother. Jerry had two brothers, Roy King and James King. Jerry is the last of the boys to walk on.

In 1990, he married Irene Gruver-Rose in Dallas, Oregon. Jerry and Irene were married until she walked on in August of 2016. Their marriage was filled with many good memories of living life, the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, sons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.