Jerry D. Thatcher 1944 - 2024

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry Don Thatcher, 80, of Yamhill, Oregon, on November 3, 2024.

Jerry was born at home on April 14, 1944, to Dick Lloyd Walter and Ruth Elsa (Gallion) Thatcher in Cache, Arkansas. He was the fourth of eight siblings. He grew up in rural Arkansas, and in 1954 he with his family moved to California.

In 1962, he joined the Army, where he became a paratrooper. In his paratrooper career, he recorded 136 jumps. He was injured on his last jump, which put him in the position of becoming the driver for the General.

After his honorable discharge, he moved to Oregon, where in 1969 he met Frances Campbell in Eugene. They moved to Portland, Oregon, and were married on July 22, 1970, in Sandy, Oregon. They have two daughters.

He started working at TriMet in 1971, and retired 35 years later on Valentine’s Day in 2006. He loved spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, crabbing, hunting, camping, nature, scuba diving and 4-wheeling. He loved going to the coast and eating at one of his favorite restaurants in Depoe Bay...Tidal Raves.

He is survived by his wife, Frances (Kay) of Yamhill; daughters, Nina (Dennis) Wilson of Lafayette, and Millie Thatcher (Dennis) of Sheridan; grandchildren, Danielle (Aaron) Welliver of Lafayette, Devin (Amber) Teeter of Yamhill, Melissa (Peter) Bansen of Yamhill, DJ (Lexi) MacGillivary of Salem, and Sami Thatcher of McMinnville, Oregon; one great-grandson, and two more great-grandsons on the way; siblings, Dee Baker, Bobby (Elsie) Thatcher, Patty (Mick) Persion, and Pam Thatcher.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Lloyd Walter; mother, Ruth Elsa Thatcher; and brothers, Frank Thatcher, Darrell Thatcher, and Denny Thatcher.

His Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.