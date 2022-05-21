Jerri Lynn Fredricks 1952 - 2022

Jerri Lynn Fredricks passed away at home on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Jerri was born December 6, 1952, in Corvallis, Oregon, and was the daughter of Jim and Joanne Westfall. While growing up and throughout her life, Jerri built many wonderful memories with her five siblings and their families.

Jerri and her family moved to McMinnville her sophomore year of high school. She was homecoming queen in the fall of 1970 before graduating from McMinnville High School. After high school, Jerri attended Oregon State University and loved rooting for the Beaver sports teams.

After living in California for a time, Jerri and her husband, Doug, returned to McMinnville in 1983, where they raised their three children, Dani, Casey and Jeff. Jerri and Doug spent over 40 years loving each other and building their life together.

Jerri worked for many years in the McMinnville School District before retiring in 2014. Over the years, Jerri forged many close friendships and after retirement, Jerri and some of her friends enjoyed golfing together at Michelbook Country Club as part of a group they dubbed the “oopsters.” Jerri was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. She also loved traveling with family and friends.

Jerri’s greatest passion in life was in her family, and she had a way of making each of her children and grandchildren feel special while celebrating birthdays, holidays and attending their various activities.

There are many people the family would like to thank for their support and care given to Jerri and her family in the last months of her life. The family is especially grateful to Jerri’s best friend and sister, Cindy Dale, and her husband, Dan, for their roles in making Jerri comfortable in the last months of her life.

Jerri is survived by her husband, Doug; her daughter, Dani Woods, and her husband, Nick; her son, Casey, and his wife, Laura; and her son, Jeff. Jerri is also survived by four grandchildren, Braden Woods, Hallie Woods, Ashlyn Fredricks and Everly Fredricks.

Contributions in Jerri's name may be made to the ALS Association-Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, 825 N.E. Multnomah Street, Suite 940, Portland, Oregon 97232. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com