Jennifer A. Flores 1970 - 2022

Jennifer Anne Flores passed away May 26, 2022, after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer and shortly after her 52nd birthday. She was in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

An Oregon native, Jennifer was born in Portland and grew up in Woodburn, where she met her soon-to-be husband, Eliazar, in the seventh grade. They married on a Friday the 13th in 1991, and, contrary to superstition, had a happy marriage that was anything but unlucky. A year later, they had their first child, Tessa, on a bright winter day in January. Twelve years later in March, the couple gave birth to their second child, Diego.

Jennifer held various positions in the medical field until she became a hospitalist coordinator at Willamette Valley Medical Center, where she was loved by colleagues and patients alike. Even with her commitments to work, Jennifer often said that one thing she loved most was being a mother, which was shown through her selfless dedication to her family and the nucletic significance she held in everyone’s hearts.

Together, the tight-knit unit enjoyed beach-side camping trips in the summer, perusing farmers' markets in the spring and nightly homemade dinners that frequently ended with laughter and the kitchen, a quick substitute for a dance floor.

Jennifer is survived and vividly remembered by her husband and two children, as well as her younger brother, Jeremy, and mother, Joan.

