Jennie Zerlena Warnicke 1934 - 2021

Beloved mother, grandmother, and GG (great-grandmother), Jennie Zerlena (Coke) Warnicke passed away peacefully September 14, 2021. Born February 25, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, Jennie moved to Grand Ronde, Oregon, in 1969 with her husband, Harold, and sons, Allen and Jeff.

For many years she assisted her husband and son Jeff with the family business, Warnicke Repair, where she greeted all with a cup of coffee and several dogs at her side. She will be missed by not only her family and friends, but all birds and wildlife, most especially the hummingbirds that would visit her flower garden and feeders. An avid photographer, she leaves a legacy of thousands of photos of wildlife, the great outdoors, and family adventures.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Glenn Warnicke; sister, Lucy Hunsaker; and brother, Ernest Johnson. She is survived by sons, Allen and his wife Nancy, granddaughter Clair, and grandsons, Vinson and Brian; and Jeff and his wife Susan, grandson Jeremy and his wife, Krystn, great-grandchildren, Jace, Libby, Emery and Collin; grandson, Jared and his wife, Deannda; great-grandchildren, Makinzie and Wyatt; grandson, Joel; and great-grandchildren, Madyson, Jenson and Adalynn.