Jeffrey Scott Chapman 1957 - 2020

Jeffrey Scott Chapman passed suddenly and quietly June 10, 2020. Born March 18, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jeff was a longtime resident of McMinnville, Oregon.

He was the sole owner of Textile Graphics Unlimited, a successful screen print and embroidery business in McMinnville since 1982. He managed a dedicated staff, some of whom had been with him more than 30 years. Jeff was active in the community he now called home. He volunteered each Christmas with The Salvation Army, was active in many charitable organizations and was an avid Linfield College supporter. He enjoyed traveling, boating, camping and many Harley road trips. He was dedicated to his business but enjoyed life to the fullest.



Jeff’s ties to Pittsburgh remained strong. He was a lifetime Steelers fan, and Roberto Clemente was his childhood hero. He is remembered by many of his high school friends who remained close since graduation. He was a friend and confidant to many.



Jeff resided with his longtime love, Rhonda Petersen; his stepdaughter, Meaghan Spaniol; along with his two beloved dogs, Bozco and Maggie. Jeff is survived by his sister, Claudia Chapman, and her two sons, Zack and Elliot Thornburg; nieces, Allison Podsiadlo and Lauren Chapman; his brother Lindsay’s daughters reside in Ohio. All three brothers, John Randall Chapman, Stephen Paul Chapman and David Lindsay Chapman, passed much too soon and prior to Jeff.



Jeff’s life will be celebrated both in Pittsburgh and McMinnville. The family asks that the American Cancer Society be the benefactor of any gifts.

