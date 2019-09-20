By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • September 20, 2019 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: We're just too busy to focus on climate

People seem to be busier than ever. And all those activities — personal, family, social, business, entertainment, civic, political and more — make it almost impossible for people to focus on the evolution of global desecration from global warming.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

For related thinking about that, there’s British writer George Marshall’s 2014 book, “Don’t Even Think About It … Why Our Brains Are Wired To Ignore Climate Change.”

A more up-to-date assessment of the global threat comes from the NASA Earth Science Communications Team based at the California Institute of Technology. Here are a few current NASA quotes:

“Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”

“The current warming trend is of particular significance because most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 percent probability) to be the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and proceeding at a rate that is unprecedented over decades to millennia.”

“Scientists attribute the global warming trend observed since the mid-20th century to the human expansion of the ‘greenhouse effect’ — warming that results when the atmosphere traps heat radiating from Earth toward space … On Earth, human activities are changing the natural greenhouse. Over the last century the burning of fossil fuels like coal and oil has increased the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2).”

Those are just a few tidbits from an expansive website found at climate.nasa.gov.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, our government’s space agency since 1958, has plans to return humans to the moon by 2024 while it continues study of its “Moon to Mars” initiative. In July, President Donald Trump urged the agency to skip the moon and go straight to Mars, so apparently he thinks NASA experts are pretty smart people.

One can only wonder, then, about President Trump’s action Thursday to revoke California’s long-time authority to set vehicle emission standards that are more stringent than federal rules — a practice followed by 13 other states. Trump previously withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate change, has wavered endlessly about global warming, and continues stripping away environmental protections created by past administrations.

All elements taken together, it appears we all should join President Trump whole-heartedly in demanding that NASA skip the moon and set its immediate sights on getting humans to Mars. After all, before long, we all may need to move there.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.