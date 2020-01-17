January 17, 2020 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Time for a war on land use tyranny?

For decades, Oregonians have worshiped at the altar of anti-sprawl and habitual protection of agricultural and forest lands. Unfortunately, that near-religious dedication caused us to ignore the laws of unintended consequences, and McMinnville — among other cities — is paying the price.

But the McMinnville City Council has an opportunity to do something bold and significant in the fractured world of Oregon land use. That opportunity begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a public work session with this simple, understated agenda: “Presentation & Discussion – Growth Planning.”

Councilors will review an eye-popping array of data and statistics gathered by Planning Director Heather Richards, but they should focus on the words. For example, Richards asked herself if the Oregon land use system is working, with these surprising answers:

“If you are concerned about accommodating growth for future generations and maintaining livability, Oregon’s metrics are not doing well and are declining rapidly. Oregon has the greatest land use system that no other state has replicated. The intent was great; the practice has failed.”

More to the point of next week’s work session: “McMinnville is now the poster child for the ‘not working’ argument.”

Oregon has 14 major land use goals intended to be balanced co-equals. However, preservation of agricultural lands turned into mindless prevention of any intrusion onto lands surrounding most cities.

Land use activists have been bolstered by poorly written state laws and unreasonable intervention by state agencies and the courts. Oregon cities have been denied necessary land expansion to accommodate population growth. Worse, today’s state lawmakers have mandated higher and higher housing density within those restricted urban growth boundaries.

“Oregon’s population will grow,” Richards says in her report. “It was never intended that the cities could not expand their urban growth boundaries to accommodate that population growth.”

The reality is far different.

Since 1981, Richards reports, McMinnville’s population has grown 120 percent, from 15,460 to 33,930, but those outside forces have restricted the city’s UGB increase to just 6 percent in that timeline. Meanwhile, local citizens suffer lack of housing, skyrocketing land and residential costs, much-increased traffic congestion, and rising citizen unease about the city’s future livability levels.

Richards readily admits she doesn’t have “The” solution. She will offer the City Council options, including seeking a legislative fix.

Therein lies the opportunity for bold action. McMinnville needs to rise up, pull other Oregon cities together in support and go to war against the continuing strangulation stemming from state land use tyranny.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.