Jeb Bladine: Polarization thrives in American politics

Public impeachment hearings this week dominated national news, the Democratic presidential candidate debate and front pages of media outlets around the world. The drama appears headed toward U.S. House action to impeach President Donald Trump followed by a trial before a jury of 100 U.S. senators.

So far, both Democrats and Republicans are staying on-script.

Democrat inquisitors, setting aside past Trump controversies, are razor-focused on 2019 administration actions related to Ukraine. They allege Trump attempted forms of bribery by withholding foreign aid and a valued state visit unless newly elected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly announced an investigation intended to help the president’s re-election campaign.

Republican responders, dripping with outrage and invective, call it “a circus and a hoax” that continues the three-year conspiracy against Trump. That conspiracy, they say, includes the Democrats, the left-wing media, and a shadow government of bureaucrats and agents who despise the president and would do anything to drive him from office.

Witnesses testifying this week before the House Intelligence Committee confirmed the believability of Democratic claims … and proved Republican arguments that impeachment efforts are a political fraud. It all depends on your point of view.

Those alternately riveting and tedious hearings produced shades of Alice in Wonderland as political foes dove into several rabbit holes. They debated — well, actually, squabbled — about Trump’s motivation in seeking a Ukraine investigation of rival Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and the theory that Ukraine sought to influence our 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump’s request itself is undisputed, as per a transcript of his July 25 phone call with Zelensky. Republican defenders say it was just a friendly favor asked of a fellow world leader; Democrats say it was tantamount to extortion for personal political gain.

News coverage and commentary have become a major part of the story.

“The themes advanced by conservative commentators,” wrote Forbes, “have been wildly supportive of the president and hostile toward impeachment, often painting an alternative reality of a brutal, bullying, illegal and unfair plot against Trump.”

Republican leader Devin Nunes, describing impeachment coverage by “the top news outlets in America,” said, “This is the same preposterous reporting the media offered for three years on the Russia hoax.”

For more cerebral thoughts about the media’s role, I’d suggest ethicaljournalismnetwork.org.

Meanwhile, the political polarization that swept Donald Trump into office three years ago is not only alive and well, but apparently thriving. To what should be everyone’s dismay.

