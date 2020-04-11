Jeanne Abbott 1926 - 2020

Jeanne Abbott went to be with our Lord on April 11, 2020. Born March 5, 1926, in Brookfield, Missouri, she was the daughter of Leroy and Ethel Burroughs. She celebrated 94 years on her last birthday.

In 1942, Jeanne moved with her family to Oregon, where she met and married Loyal Abbott on December 25, 1944. Loyal preceded her in death. Jeanne had a younger brother, Kenneth, who also preceded her in death. Together Jeanne and Loyal had three children, Karen Lund, Steven Abbott (Barbara), and Denise Sloyer (Troy). She had six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Jeanne and Loyal attended the Willamina Free Methodist Church for many years, where she led the CYC youth group.

A memorial remembrance will be held at a later date.

