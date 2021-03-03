Jean Elmira Coffey 1920 - 2021

Jean Elmira Coffey passed away March 3, 2021, with her family by her side, at the River Park Assisted Living home in Sheridan, Oregon. She was 100 years old.

She was born October 7, 1920, in Medical Springs, Baker, Oregon, to parents James F. and Francis Kennedy. Her parents were farmers and she spent most of her youth growing up on the farm.

Jean's parents both passed away when she was 14; she moved in with her older brother, Vivian.

On May 3, 1939, she married Wallace Raymond Coffey in Walla Walla, Washington. Later, she was sealed to her husband Wallace and children in the Idaho Falls Temple.

She enjoyed traveling with their RV. Jean always enjoyed staying on the Oregon Coast. Her other interests were her family, gardening, crocheting, and working with beads. Jean would crochet many blankets and doilies for her extended family and made bead Christmas ornaments. She liked the bells most, and our families were given several of them and will cherish them now with memories of Jean. Jean Coffey worked hard on her genealogy the old-fashioned way by using a typewriter and typing in her entries.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Carol Murphy and Wilma Wise; and son Daniel Tim Coffey, and his wife Sharon; as well as 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Raymond Coffey; her baby son, Wallace Standfield Coffey; and by her son, Douglas Raymond Coffey, and his wife Hazel Marie Coffey; brother, Westly Vivian Kennedy; and sisters, Ida Ruth Kennedy, Hazel May Kennedy, Vina Gertrude Kennedy, and Lillie Fae Kennedy.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pike Road, Yamhill.