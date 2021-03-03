Jean E. Coffey 1920 - 2021
Jean E. Coffey, formerly of Yamhill, passed away March 3, 2021, in Sheridan. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at the LDS Church in Yamhill. Viewing will take place from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, and at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the Yamhill LDS Church. Private burial to be held Monday, March 8, at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, Washington. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
