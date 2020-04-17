Jay Weston Bork 1987 - 2020

Jay Weston Bork passed away to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Salem, Oregon, due to consequences of pneumonia. Jay was born September 2, 1987, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Ronald G. Bork and Laurilee Vaughn-Bork. From birth he was challenged to overcome a great number of hurdles in his life, as he was differently-abled with multiple disabilities that he never seemed to let bother him, and which he did not complain about. His mother and father were privileged to have been given the responsibility to nurture, care for, and love his special soul for all his life.

As a toddler and elementary school student, he was able to walk and run with the aid of a walker and leg braces. But at age 7-1/2, he lost that ability as a result of one of more than 50 surgeries he endured to repair spinal cord and brain stem problems. Thereafter, he was confined to a wheelchair. But that did not stop Jay’s pursuit of as full a life as he could enjoy.

Throughout his school life, which he loved immensely, he was involved in Special Olympics, T-ball, bowling, Sitz-Skiing with the Park City Handicap Sports Association and the Winter Park Handicap Sports Association, Cub Scouts (earning his Webelos Arrow of Light), Boy Scouts, hiking (in his wheelchair) with the aid of his fellow Scouts, summer camps and camporees, horseback riding, attending pro-basketball (his favorite sport), football, hockey and baseball games. Jay graduated from McMinnville High School in 2007. He loved Country-Western music. He never met a person he didn’t like and had love and concern for everyone.

Jay was well traveled, having been to 30 states and Canada. He previously lived in Parker, Colorado (twice); Salt Lake City, Utah; Yardley, Pennsylvania (twice); and for the past 16 years, Willamina, Oregon. He enjoyed numerous trips to Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios, Epcot Center, Disney World, and several U.S. and Canadian national parks: Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Glacier/Waterton, Banff, Mesa Verde, Bryce Canyon, Zion, Redwoods, Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Arches, Canyonlands, Mount Rainier, and Olympic. He loved to ride on historic steam trains; everywhere he traveled a train ride would be sought out, such as The Pikes Peak & Manitou Cog Rail Road, The Heber Creeper, Durango & Silverton, Mid-Continent Rail Road, Ivy Land Rail Road, and The Hood River Scenic Railway.

Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents, David Williams Vaughn and Irene Louise Vaughn of Ogden, Utah; and Ruben Gerhardt Bork and Marjorie Lorene Shafer Bork of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is survived by his parents of Willamina; a half-sister, Lindsay Rose Bork-Tubbs and husband Jason of Ogden; a step-sister, Leslie Jean Bork-Harding of Ogden; three uncles, Douglas G. Bork and wife Bonnie of San Antonio, Texas, Eddie S. Bork and wife Dow of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and David Wayne Vaughn of Ogden; one niece and three nephews; along with numerous cousins.

Cremation will be handled by Macy & Son Mortuary in McMinnville, Oregon. A private family memorial will be held at a future date.

