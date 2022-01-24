Jason Lloyd Reed 1987 - 2022

Jason Lloyd Reed was born March 1, 1987, to Jeff and Leona Reed of Newberg, Oregon, and died January 24, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 34. Family and friends remember Jason as a kind man who left a loving impression on others.

Even though he had few material things in life, he shared what he had, buying someone a coffee or meal or giving a hug or a smile. He brought his own brand of blessing to others.

Jason liked to fish and be around water. His eyes lit up when he spoke about boating with his family as a child. As an adult, he enjoyed spending time at the beach with friends.

His church family remembers his smile and the gentle way about him. He loved the Lord, and he loved people. He also loved milkshakes—and talking politics when a topic sparked his interest.

Jason was a frequent guest at Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission and was appreciative of people’s efforts toward him.

Jason’s beloved mother, Leona Reed, preceded him in death on September 27, 2021. Survivors include his father, Jeff Reed; and older brothers, Dan Reed (Rachael) and Randy Reed (Becky).

The family would like to thank local churches and the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission for looking after Jason the last few years of his life.

There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. April 9, at Awaken Church. A simple meal will follow.

Please direct memorial donations to Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission.