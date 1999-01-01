Jason Lee Cary 1982 - 2020

Jason Lee Cary was born April 10, 1982, in Salisbury, Maryland, to Linda Cary of McMinnville, Oregon. Jason was the middle child with an older sister Angela of Hillsboro, and a younger sister Tara of McMinnville. He unexpectedly passed, leaving behind his wife, Jaime of Creswell, and their son, Bryson; as well as two stepsons. He had four daughters from a previous marriage; the oldest is Kaylee, followed by Nicole, Emily and Makenzie; as well as his mother and stepfather, Linda Cary and Jerry Vilante of McMinnville. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; his passing is a loss to us all, and he will be greatly missed. Jason's life was a blessing, his memory will be a treasure; he is loved beyond words can explain, and he will be missed beyond measure. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. May he rest in peace.