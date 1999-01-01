Jason Carl Schindelar 1971 - 20129

1,576,800 minutes: 1,576,800 minutes you've been gone from this mortal plane. Not as many minutes as Michael Scott was regional manager at Dunder Mifflin, Scranton, but who's counting? I know you'd appreciate that reference. 1,095 days we've been apart, physically. Roughly nine years, four months and 15 days since our souls connected, permanently. As moments continue to pass, we keep you close by including you in our conversations and retelling our favorite memories. Not a second without you slips by unnoticed. You, Jason, are missed and loved beyond measure. There is a line from a show that has brought me comfort over these last three years, and I'll leave it here: "Time is an illusion and so is death."

Your family and countless friends are missing your love and all-powerful laughter.

Amanda and children, Max, Althea and Frank

Brother, Scott (Adrienne) and nephews, Blake and Micah

Parents, Joan and John Schindelar,

plus aunts, uncles, cousins and friends near and far