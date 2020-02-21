Janet Ann (Rasmussen) Murray 1944 - 2020

Janet Ann (Rasmussen) Murray passed away February 21, 2020, in the presence of her family at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born June 1, 1944, in McMinnville, the fifth of 10 children born to Hartvig and Rosalie (Fuller) Rasmussen.

Janet is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael Murray; three sisters, Pat Hilliker, Betty (Frank) Knudsen, and Debra Rasmussen; three brothers, Bill (Sharon), Glenn, and Roger (Petra) Rasmussen; three daughters, Tracy (Bill) Rush, Miche lle (Michael) Littlejohn, and Sandy Murray; son, Don (Kristal) Murray; as well as eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Hartvig and Rosalie; sisters, Donna Stahl and Sue Wilkins; and her brother, Jim.

Janet grew up in the McMinnville/Dayton area, graduating from Dayton High School in 1962. She enjoyed family time, travel, camping, knitting and bowling. She lived in Yamhill County all her life, working in many local businesses, including Agee's Market, One-Hour Martinizing, and Mid-Valley Rehabilitation, from which she retired.

A celebration of Janet's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Leslie Lewis Pavilion at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.