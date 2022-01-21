James Michael Zadnik 1966 - 2022

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jimmy) Michael Zadnik, 55, of McMinnville, Oregon, on January 21, 2022, for unknown reasons.

James was born September 20, 1966, to James and Virginia in Albany, Oregon. On January 20, 1995, James and Trudy Belwood went on to have one child, Brian Zadnik.

James was preceded in death by his father, James Zadnik; his mother, Virginia Dunaway; and his sister, Rebecca Dunaway. He survived by his son, Brian Zadnik; his step-mother, Pam Zadnik; his sisters, Gina Schilling, Jantina Meza and Joyce Dunaway Kintz; along with his brothers, Jamie Zadnik, Jason Zadnik, Rex Dunaway and Dwight Dunaway.

James was a free spirit with a wandering soul that could not be tamed, nor could it be put in one place for too long. Life has a special meaning for those who wander. There was not a person he did not like and was a friend to so many. Since James was young, he always had a passion for bikes and was an avid cyclist. You could see James riding his bike all around Yamhill County, always on the go. James was a person who needed to be free to wander, always looking for the next great adventure life held for him.

"After all, to the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure." Albus Dumbledore.

