James Kevin Helferty 1934 - 2020

James "Jim" K. Helferty passed away October 11, 2020, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 86 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.