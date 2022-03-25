James Francis Bernards 1953 - 2022

James Francis Bernards, age 68, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Tigard, Oregon.

James was born December 26, 1953, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Hubert J. and Lucille M. (Vanderzanden) Bernards. He is survived by sisters, Barbara Barks (James), Patti McLeod (Mike), Janet Manglitz (Mike), and Cathe Gigon (Roland); and brother, Ken Bernards (Teresa). He was the proud “Uncle Jimmy” of Tara (Barks) Romero, Heather (Barks) West, Justin McLeod, Brent McLeod, Ross McLeod, Mitchell McLeod, Shawna (Reece) Millar, Katrina (Reece) Harripersad, and Nat Bernards.

Jimmy was a devout Catholic, with a special devotion to St. Padre Pio’s Intercession, and greatly loved his family. He had a career working as a machinist for Boeing. He served for a time in the Army National Guard. He loved to hunt and fish. His hobbies were ham radio operator, where he conversed with other operators all over the world, photography, archeology, and learning new things.

A viewing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. April 5, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 6, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Newberg.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.