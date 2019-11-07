November 7, 2019 Tweet

James Edward Vincent - 1923-2019

James Edward Vincent of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away November 2, 2019, at the Rock of Ages nursing home in McMinnville, with family at his side. James was born June 22, 1923, in McMinnville, and graduated from McMinnville High School. He attended Oregon State College (now OSU) in the fall of 1942 until he was drafted. He served in the Army and was stationed in New Caledonia during WWII from 1942 to 1946. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in McMinnville for 35 years.

He was one of six children born to the late John Vincent and Loretta Dunser, and was the faithful, devoted husband of Mary Ann Bittner (Minneapolis, Minnesota), who predeceased him in April 2001. He was also predeceased by sisters Viola Niehus and Dorothy Vincent. He is survived by sisters Mary Moorhead and Barbara Kalmbach of Vancouver, Washington, and Loretta Mealue of Crescent City, California; sons George (Carrie Jo) of Aurora, Oregon, Charles (Kathy) of Acworth, Georgia, and Roger of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren from George (Carrie) — Julia (Julian) and Joanna; from Charles (Kathy) — John Paul (Bethany), Timothy (Brittany), Benjamin, Christopher, Joseph (2008-2009) and Joshua; and from Roger (Joy) — Hannah (Brad), Jeremiah, Moriah, Sarah, Josiah, Judah, Karah and Micah; and great-grandchildren from Julia (Julian) — Henry and Isabelle.

James loved to ride motorcycles and bicycles and spend time with family. He took Mary Ann and the boys on car trips to Minnesota to see Mary’s family several times during the 1960s and '70s, and while the kids were growing up, he always made time for his sisters and their families during the holidays with annual Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts. He attended St. James Church virtually every Sunday of his life, served as an usher, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

James was well cared for by many in the community, as he ate at Izzy’s in McMinnville almost every day for the past 20 years. Visiting Angels cared for him for the past five years, and, of course, the Rock of Ages nursing home gave him compassionate care for the last two years of his life, as they did for Mary Ann before him. James was a man of few words, but his actions were marked with honor and faithfulness. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral Mass services will be held at noon Saturday November 9, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 SE First St., McMinnville, OR 97128. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.