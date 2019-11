November 4, 2019 Tweet

James E. Vincent - 1923-2019

James E. Vincent passed away on November 2, 2019. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy and Son. Mass will be at noon Saturday, November 9, at St. James Church, with interment in St. James Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com