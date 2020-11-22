James Douglas Cook 1955 - 2020

James ‘Jim’ Douglas Cook, otherwise known as Papa, suddenly passed on November 22, 2020, in his home of 40 years at the age of 65. He was surrounded by his immediate family on that peaceful Sunday afternoon. Jim was born March 3, 1955, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to Richard I. Cook and Marilyn J. Phillips. He resided in Yamhill County “Pike” until he entered the Army in 1973 in Schweinfurt, Germany, until he was honorably discharged in 1977 as a Sgt. E-5. He married Penelope ‘Penny’ Jean Dukes on November 18, 1978. Jim worked at ODOT for 32 years before retiring at age 55. Following his retirement, he went straight into pastoring at Open Door Church for 10 years. Jim had a gift and a passion for guitars and music, which he used on worship teams for 34 years.

Jim was a lover and advocate of Sheridan, Oregon; he was the current president of LINCS and served 10 years, and a part of Churches United for West Valley. He was known as loving, generous, and joyful to all who knew him. Ask anyone, he was known as the BBQ King and loved to share his gifts. He was a true outdoorsman who spent his time boating, tubing and waterskiing, camping, gardening with his wife, mushroom hunting, birdwatching, Christmas tree hunting, beachcombing, fishing and hunting with his father, and visiting the lakes of Oregon with his loved ones.

Jim is survived by his parents, Richard and Marilyn Cook; wife, Penelope Cook; sisters, Marianne Snow and Karin Noble; daughters, Harmony Riha, Mandalin Captain, Emily Murphy and Amarie Cook; granddaughters, Miykayah, Hayley, Ciarra and Meah; grandsons, Anthony, Isaac, Preston and Titus; and too many nieces and nephews to count.

A celebration of life will be organized just as soon as COVID lifts.