James A. Kinslow Sr. 1956 - 2021

James A. Kinslow Sr. passed away January 11, 2021, in his home surrounded by all his loved ones. James had four children, James A. Kinslow Jr. of West Virginia, Christina M. Hollis and Jake E. Kinslow, both of Oregon, and Adrianna K. Comella of Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. James is survived by his mom and dad, James Kinslow and Mary Wheelock; siblings, Treasa Pattenaude, Carol Swanson and Pamela Allard, and a brother who passed away in 2015, Jack Kinslow. James was loved by all family and friends. He was known by everyone in the town of Carlton. He will be greatly missed.