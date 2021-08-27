James (Jim) E. Morton 1944 - 2021

On August 27, 2021, at Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital, James (Jim) E. Morton passed away due to complications from surgery. Jim was 77. He honored his country by serving in the Navy right out of high school. He served on the USS Forrestal in the Vietnam War.

Jim was born August 16, 1944, in Sanford, Florida, the son of Arthur and Margaret Morton and brother to Jerry, Joe, and his sister, Janet. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; two step-children, Alan Loehr and Barbara Loehr; three grandchildren, Mike Loehr, Katlyn Loehr and Nichole Loehr; and three great-grandsons, Parker, Sheamus and Daren.

Jim attended Linfield College, and he was a huge supporter of the college football team.

He was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge, where he enjoyed playing pinochle and cribbage and talking sports.

Jim will be laid to rest with full military honors at 1 p.m. September 8, 2021, in Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery, Helena, Montana.