Jail inmate dies of apparent suicide

A Yamhill County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide the night of Wednesday, Jan. 20, according to Sheriff Tim Svenson. The inmate's name was not released.

While performing security checks, corrections deputies found the male inmate hanging in his cell and unresponsive.

Deputies immediately entered the cell, activated medics, began life-saving measures and were joined by a registered nurse who was working in the facility.

McMinnville Fire Department medics arrived three minutes after being dispatched and continued life-saving measures. The inmate was pronounced dead at about 10 p.m.

McMinnville police, in coordination with the Yamhill County Medical Examiner, is conducting the death investigation. There will also be a Professional Standards Internal Administrative Investigation conducted by an outside investigator.

Further information will be released when the investigation has been completed.