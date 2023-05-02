Jacquelyn Wagner 1933 - 2024

Jacquelyn (Jacqué) Wagner, 90, known for her laughter and fierce spirit, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2024. Born in 1933 to Clifford and Gladys Munslow in Duluth, Minnesota, Jacqué was the youngest of four children.

In 1951, Jacqué graduated from high school, setting her sights on medical school. However, her plans took a turn when a “tall drink of water,” James Wagner, entered her life. After sweeping her off her feet, the two married in 1953. Together, they raised five children, navigating life across various states and countries as James served in the Navy. When he retired from the Navy, they settled in Yamhill, Oregon, where they built a home on beautiful acreage and became deeply rooted in the community.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Jacqué completed her education, earning an Associate of Science with completed course work in Real Estate Technology degree at Chemeketa Community College in 1980. She became a successful Real Estate broker with Action Realty in McMinnville. After the heartbreaking loss of James in 1987, Jacqué also became a Travel Agent to keep herself busy, working in both professions until her retirement.

Throughout her life, Jacqué was passionate about cooking, reading, traveling, painting, and creating personalized ornaments. She was known for her sharp wit, creativity, and unyielding determination. Despite facing numerous medical challenges, she never let them define her, and her strength and independence inspired all who knew her. Her love for her family, friends, country, and animals--especially her beloved dogs--was unwavering.

Jacqué led a series of “bucket list” adventures, including hot air ballooning, dog sledding, submarine scootering in Hawaii, indoor skydiving, swimming with dolphins and with manta rays. She lived her life to the fullest and encouraged others to do the same.

Jacqué is now reunited in Heaven with her parents, Clifford and Gladys Munslow; her beloved husband, James Wagner; her siblings, Clifford Munslow, Gloria German (Munslow), and Charles Munslow; her daughter, Denice (Leo) Trovato (Wagner); her son-in-law, Leon "Rocky" (Michele) Crawford; and her granddaughter, Nichole Trovato.

Jacqué's memory will be cherished by her daughter, Michele Crawford (Wagner); her sons, James (Bev) Wagner, Michael Wagner, and Jack Wagner; her nine grandchildren; her 24 great-grandchildren; her 13 great-great-grandchildren; and her countless friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the American Legion Post 21, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville, Oregon.