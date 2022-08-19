Jack W. Williams 1934 - 2022

Jack W. Williams passed away August 19, 2022. Jack was born June 21, 1934, in Longview, Washington, to John Ralph and Beatrice H. Williams. He spent the first five years of his life in Toledo, Washington, then moved with his parents to The Dalles, Oregon. He attended grade school and high school in The Dalles, graduating from The Dalles High School in 1952. Jack attended Linfield College in 1952, lettering on the football team. He then spent three years in the US Army, serving most of that time in Germany with the 332nd ASA Co. After returning to the States, Jack returned to college. He graduated in 1962 from Linfield College with a B.A. Degree. He earned a MEd Degree in 1964. Later, he received an Administrative Certificate from the University of Oregon.

Jack began teaching at Nehalem Grade School in 1962. He moved to Neah-Kah-Nie High School in Rockaway, Oregon, where he served as teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. After retiring, he moved to Umatilla, Oregon, where he worked at Umatilla Army Depot until he retired from the government in 1996.

Jack married Prudy C. Moore in 1964. She preceded him in death in 1999. Jack remarried Patricia L. Schultz in 2003, and moved to Garibaldi, Oregon. Jack and Pat settled in McMinnville, Oregon, in 2003.

Jack is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Kyra B. Williams of Nehalem; son, Kirk A. Williams and wife Terri of Clarkston, Washington; stepson, James A. Moore of Pasco, Washington; stepdaughter, Kaylene Tambellini and husband Larry of Cottage Grove, Oregon; stepson, Greg Kelley and wife Cheryl of Flora, Oregon; grandchildren, Miranda Schueta and husband Dustin of Sparks, Nevada, Derek Moore of Pasco, Eryn Jones and husband Devon of Flora, Andrew Kelley of Anchorage, Alaska, Sandra Charlton and husband Trent of Kendrick, Idaho, Felicia Lewis and husband Tallen of Lewiston, Idaho, and Dustin Allen of Clarkston, Washington; and many great-grandchildren.

Jack was a member of the Tillamook Elks Lodge 1437, American Legion, Linfield College Alumni, and TopCat Club. He enjoyed golfing and gambling with his wife, Pat. Jack also served on the city councils of Wheeler, Oregon, and Rockaway, during the times he lived in those places.

Remembrances in Jack's memory may be made to your local Hospice. No public services are planned. A private family service will be held. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.