Jack Morrison 1944 - 2024

Jack Morrison's tee time in Heaven was at 8:58 a.m. on February 23, 2024, surrounded by love, as he peacefully embarked on his next journey, having run his race well. Originally from San Francisco, Jack also called Chicago home before settling in McMinnville, Oregon, during his high school years, where he honed his skills on the basketball court as part of the Grizzlies' legacy.

March 8 would have been Jack's 80th birthday! Come celebrate the man, the myth, the legend from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Two Dogs Taphouse.