Jack Lawrence Bailey 1957 - 2021

Our community and our family sadly lost a pillar on Saturday, September 25, 2021, when Jack Lawrence Bailey, probably best known as "Panama," dad, brother, papa, husband and friend, passed while doing one of his greatest passions in life: riding his motorcycle on an adventure with his surviving wife, Laura Duncan-Bailey.

Jack served in the Air Force, active duty and Reserve for six years and was honorably discharged. He served on the Willamina Council as well as on the school board. And he was also huge part of Willamina's youth football program and a coach for many years. He was also an EMT for Willamina and on the fire and rescue. He worked for 23 years at the FCI in Sheridan, Oregon. After he retired, he started working for Willamette ESD in McMinnville, Oregon, until his passing. He was also very active in the American Legion Post 21 and many other chapters. He had many loves in his life: his motorcycles, the Kansas City Chiefs, his love for adventure, his children and grandchildren, and all his friends and family. But his greatest love was loving his wife and sharing all the adventures and new sights with her. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Lawrence Bailey; his mother, Ida Mae Bailey; and daughter, Apryl Jean.

Jack is survived by his wife, Laura Duncan-Bailey; brothers, Jerry and David Bailey; sisters, Alva Edward and Dianne Harsh; children, Jeremy Bailey, Jenny Sanchez, Jason Bailey, Amber, Autumn’e, and Belle; as well as five grandsons and 10 granddaughters. He did so many things for so many people and touched the hearts of many. He served his family, friends and community bravely and honorably. He will be greatly missed. He really got the best out of life. Have fun revving that engine in the tunnels of Heaven, where every day is game day. We love you.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 9, at Buck Hollow Cemetery. Assisting the family is Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. www.dallastribute.com