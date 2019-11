November 4, 2019 Tweet

Jack E. Squires - 1924-2019

Jack E. Squires passed away on November 2, 2019, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy and Son, McMinnville, with viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at the chapel.