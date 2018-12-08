Jack Donald Maxwell Sr. 1928-2018 & Mary Louise (Engelhard) (Stevens) Maxwell 1926-2018

Jack Donald Maxwell Sr. was born July 13, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to George and Addie Maxwell and passed on December 8, 2018. Mary Louise (Engelhard) (Stevens) Maxwell was born October 1, 1926, in Xenia, Ohio, to Carl E. and Madeline Engelhard. Both moved several times during their years. At the young age of nine, Jack had to drop out of school to help his dad support the family. Jack served in the Navy during World War II and became a truck driver following the war. Jack married Mildred in 1952. On weekends, for about 20 years, he played drums in a band to assist in supporting his growing family of two girls and five boys. Following his retirement, he moved to Oregon in 1983. Mildred passed away in 2001.

Mary attended schools in Los Angeles and graduated from John Marshall High School in February 1945. While employed by Morgan Linen Service, she took a few courses at the local junior college. Mary married Robert G. Stevens on November 8, 1947, at Hollywood Lutheran Church. They adopted two children, David G. Stevens and Ruth A. Stevens Schnelle. Bob was a mortician and Mary a bookkeeper. They moved to Oregon, returned to California, moving again to Oregon in 1982, where they opened the Hallmark Store in McMinnville. Bob passed away August 23, 1999, and Mary continued to operate the store until selling it and retiring in 2004.

On January 5, 2002, Mary married Jack D. Maxwell Sr.

Jack was active in the Masonic fraternity, belonging to Sheridan Dayton Lodge No. 64 and Holbrook Lodge #30 and various other branches. They both were members of Newberg Chapter No. 55 and Home Star Chapter No. 187, Order of the Eastern Star. Both served on many Grand Chapter committees and Mary was Grand Chaplain. Mary was also a member of Daughters of the Nile.

Both were predeceased by their parents and one of Jack’s sons, Joe. Together they are survived by eight children, James, Janet, Jack Jr., June, Jay Dee, Jerome, David and Ruth; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial service pending.