Jack Donald Maxwell Jr. - 1952 - 2019

On the afternoon of February 10, 2019, Jack Donald Maxwell Jr. passed away at the age of 66.

He was born in 1952 in Los Angeles, California. He was preceded in death by parents, Jack Maxwell Sr. and Beverly Maxwell; step-mother, Mildred Maxwell; and brother, Joseph Maxwell.

Jack Jr. served in 1970 and 1971 as a sharpshooter and drummer in the Army.

An excellent drummer, Jack Jr. was a lover of all things music.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; siblings, Ted, Mike, Steve, JD, Jay Bird, Janet, June, Joyce, Rae Ann and Angie; children, Jackie, Jack III, Misty and Amber; eight grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.