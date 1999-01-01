Irving A Neeld Sr. - - 1931 - 2019

Irving A. Neeld Sr. was born and raised in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from West Chester State College, where he met the love of his life, Janet. They married and raised four sons in Levittown, Pennsylvania. He taught middle school in the Pennsbury School District and served in the Army Reserve at Fort Dix, New Jersey, for over 30 years. After retiring from both, he and Janet moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they lived for nearly 20 years. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a loving husband and father. His children and grandchildren adored him. He always found joy in serving others. Since losing Janet in 2014, he has yearned to be together again with her. He is now back in her presence. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends who had the opportunity to know him.

A viewing will take place at noon, Saturday, June 8, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1645 Baker Creek Road, McMinnville, followed by a memorial service at 1:00. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.