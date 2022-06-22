Irvin F. Hermens 1933 - 2022

Irvin F. Hermens passed away June 22, 2022, at the age of 88; he will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. He was raised on a farm in Yamhill, Oregon, by his mother, Kd, and father, Joe Hermens, and his 10 other brothers and sisters. He spent the second chapter of his life serving our country in the military, eventually retiring as a warrant officer. He fathered eight children along with his wife, Hildegard, who passed away July 27, 2005.

It is with great sorrow that his children, Rosemarie, Robert, Ingrid, Kathe, Doris, Donna, and Johnny, must say goodbye to the man who gave us a road map to live by.

Irvin was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Karin, who died in a tragic car accident in 1994. The man was a shining example to us all, including his 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Thea Phfaler.

Irvin Hermens had many interests and hobbies. He was a mechanical wiz and incessant “tinkerer." He loved collecting rocks and turning them into jewelry pieces, fixing clocks and helping his children grow into adulthood. He was a great man; we will miss him deeply.

Services for Irvin will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. James Church with the Rosary at 9:30. Irvin will be interred in St. James Cemetery. Viewing will take place between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com