Irma Faye Lady - 1925 - 2019

Irma Faye Lady was born October 3, 1925, on a farm between Sheridan and Willamina in Yamhill County, Oregon. Her parents were James Taylor Lady and Myrtle Mary (Morse) Lady. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1942. After graduating, she attended Linfield College in McMinnville and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-med. She then went to work for Tidewater Oil in Seattle. She was transferred to Los Angeles and while there, earned a master’s degree in Library Science at the University of Southern California. She went to work for Aerojet General Corporation in Folsom, where she met her husband, Delmar Freeland.

During a vacation in Oregon, she toured the state library and was offered a job, so she and Delmar moved to Salem. She spent the rest of her career at the state library where she was the science and medical librarian, retiring in 1988.

Irma always enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Little Garden Club of Salem Heights. She was also a member of the Woodburn Garden Club and past director of the Capitol District of Oregon Federation of Garden Clubs. She was a member of the Cascade View Free Methodist Church, where she was the Sublimity librarian from 1963 to 1968.

One of the highlights of her life was traveling with her sister, Valora Irwin, to Toronto, Canada, and “taking the Canadian train all around.” She spent the last three years of her life at Bonaventure Senior Living facility in south Salem. She is remembered for her outgoing personality, her tenacity, her love of learning, and she always had a smile for everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Lady in 1997; and sister, Valora Irwin in 2002.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Bonaventure Senior Living, 3411 Boone Rd. S.E., Salem. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com