Irma Clark 1916 - 2019

Irma Clark, a resident of McMinnville, Oregon, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019. Born in Wisconsin, she lived in Washington, Wyoming and Oregon throughout her life. Irma was preceded in death by three children. She is survived by her three brothers; one sister; four children; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.