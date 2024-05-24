Investigating the Bible: ‘The good shepherd’: the Scriptures on sacrifice

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
fiddler
Only men are heroes? Women served and sacrificed and died and were never recognized.
Did you know? Only ONE WOMAN in the history of the United States has ever received the Medal of Honor? It was taken away 50 years later because she was a woman, and given back 80 years after it was taken away. She was a doctor in the Civil War.
fiddler
a doctor and a spy for the Union and served time in Libby Prison as a prisoner of war.