• 

Investigating the Bible: ‘The good shepherd’: the Scriptures on sacrifice

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .<0/p>

Comments

fiddler

Only men are heroes? Women served and sacrificed and died and were never recognized.

Did you know? Only ONE WOMAN in the history of the United States has ever received the Medal of Honor? It was taken away 50 years later because she was a woman, and given back 80 years after it was taken away. She was a doctor in the Civil War.

fiddler

a doctor and a spy for the Union and served time in Libby Prison as a prisoner of war.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable