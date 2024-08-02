August 2, 2024 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Looking into the devil and topic of evil

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

An angry voter told Abraham Lincoln, “I would rather vote for the devil than you!” Lincoln calmly replied, “I’m sure you would, but in case your friend doesn’t run, maybe you could vote for me?”

The concept of a devil is embedded in American culture, sometimes as fiction for movies and, for Satanists, as a being to worship. At this writing, the investigation continues for the motive behind Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump. His former high school counselor, Jim Knapp, said: “I go back and think about it and I say evil is in the world, and that’s what I believe happened with Thomas. He snapped. I believe that the devil and evil really invaded his brain and that made him do what he did.” Is the devil a real, unseen presence in our world or is he a myth? The Bible has much to say.

The devil first appears as a serpent. He told Eve that God lied when he said they would die if they ate the fruit of the one, off-limits tree. “You will not surely die. For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” (Genesis 3:4-5). Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit and they eventually died. (English Standard Version used throughout.)

Another time in history Satan observed godly Job. He told God that Job feared Him only because his life was so good: “You have blessed the work of his hands and his possessions have increased in the land … But stretch out your hand and touch all that he has, and he will curse you to your face.” (Job 1:10-11). God permitted Satan to rip away all Job’s possessions, his family, and his health. Job’s unhelpful friends blamed him for all his tragedies. Finally, Job understood the character of God and said, “…now my eye sees you; therefore I despise myself, and repent in dust and ashes.” (Job 42:5); God restored his health, possessions, and blessed him with a new family.

Satan tempted Jesus as he started his ministry. Jesus fasted 40 days and “… he was hungry. The devil said to him, ‘If you are the Son of God, command these stones to become loaves of bread.’ And Jesus answered him, ‘It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’” (Matthew 4:3-4). The devil tried twice more without success, once even quoting scripture to Jesus. “And when the devil ended every temptation, he departed from him until an opportune time.” (Luke 4:13).

Satan entered the hearts of Ananias and Sapphira and they lied to the Holy Spirit, pretending to give all their profit from a land sale, while secretly keeping some money. Peter called out their dishonesty. “When Ananias heard these words, he fell down and breathed his last.” (Acts 5:5). His wife suffered the same deadly fate.

The apostle Paul wrote that “… Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.” (II Corinthians 11:14). The Bible says Satan is ultimately defeated. After a final battle on the earth, “…fire came down from heaven and consumed them, and the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and sulfur where the beast and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.” (Revelation 20:10).

Since the Bible portrays Satan as a powerful fallen angel, is there some defense today for feeble humans? Jesus taught his followers to pray, “…deliver us from evil.” (Matthew 5:13). The apostle John gave this assurance to believers: “There is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” (I John 4:3-4).

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County, Oregon resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).