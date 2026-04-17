April 17, 2026 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Living better

I once read that natives in African jungle villages captured monkeys by hollowing out a coconut through a hole and putting a pebble inside. The hole in the side of the coconut was so small that a monkey could barely slip in his tiny paw. He would grasp the pebble and not let go, wanting his treasure. The burden of the coconut on the monkey made him much easier to catch. Reportedly, this is still practiced, though the treasure inside the coconut is a desired food, like a piece of a banana. Humans act sometimes like monkeys, clinging to worthless habits, even harmful ones, and their weight drags us down. The New Testament gives three daily habits believers need to overcome temptations.

Learn from our own failures and those of others. In Paul’s first letter to Corinth, he compared believers’ temptations to those of the Israelites as they left Egypt. He wrote: “…with most of them, God was not pleased, for they were overthrown in the wilderness. Now these things took place as examples for us, that we might not desire evil as they did.” (1 Corinthians 10: 5-6, English Standard Version used throughout).

Paul listed common temptations in his culture: idolatry, living for pleasure in food or play, sexual immorality, testing God, and grumbling. The common denominator in all these is the neglect of God. We call these five temptations, materialism, partying, addiction to pornography, atheism, and someone who always sees the glass half empty.

God judged the Israelites harshly. Some “...twenty-three thousand fell in a single day…and were destroyed by the Destroyer.” (1 Corinthians 10:8,10). Neglecting God is still painful for ourselves and others. Norwegian novelist Sigrid Undset won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1928. She wrote, “...that the consequence of sin is that you have to trample on other people.”

Don’t be overconfident. “Therefore, let anyone who thinks that he stands take heed lest he fall.” (1 Corinthians 10:12). Corinthian believers were easy prey for temptations. Their city was like New York and Las Vegas. Corinth, being on a major trade route, enjoyed great prosperity. It had the temple of the goddess of love (Aphrodite), with hundreds of temple prostitutes. They would qualify for the slogan, ‘What happens in Corinth, stays in Corinth.” Later, Paul wrote about the real love: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.” (1 Corinthians 13:4-6). No honest person can be confident they always are loving.

Look for God’s escape plan. “No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.” (1 Corinthians 10:13)

Airline flight attendants remind passengers to find their nearest emergency exit. Jesus was tempted by the devil. He had his escape plan: God’s written word. Jesus was starving after a 40-day fast. The devil offered bread, probably freshly baked with a buttery aroma. Jesus said, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.” (Matthew 4:4). Satan challenged Jesus to prove his powers and leap off a high tower. Jesus said, “Again, it is written, ‘You shall not put the Lord your God to test.’” (Matthew 4:7). Frustrated, the devil showed Jesus all the wonders of the world that would be his if he would worship him. “Then Jesus said, ‘Be gone, Satan! For it is written, ‘You shall worship the Lord your God and him only shall you serve.’” (Matthew 4:10). If the powerful Son of God used scriptures to defeat temptations, it is an example to follow.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).